Bamu to buy 5 e-buses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has planned to purchase five electric buses for transportation.

It may be noted that the university announced several months ago to purchase one big and one small electric buses to transport physically challenged students and staff members between the main gate to the administrative building. The distance between the main building and the gate is several km.

The visitors specially physically challenged persons and university employees do not get bus or auto rickshaw facilities easily. So, the administration wanted to purchase two e-buses. Later, it increased the number of buses to five. Talking to newsmen on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that they submitted the proposal under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), a centrally sponsored programme. He said that the buses would be purchased through tendering process, once the proposal is approved.