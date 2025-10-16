Bamu to celebrate sesquicentennial of Vande Mataram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold various programmes to celebrate the sesquicentennial (150 years) of Vande Mataram.

A total of 150 years have passed since the writing of India's national song. Dr Kailas Ambhure, Director of the Student Development Board, said that they issued a circular for ‘Vande Mataram Sardhshatabdi Sohala' hosting.

He said that all affiliated colleges and all heads of educational departments were informed through this circular that 'Vande Mataramya Rashtriya Gita' had a unique place in India's freedom.

This song was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on November 7, 2025, which marks the 150th anniversary of its composition. ‘Vande Mataram sesquicentennial Festival’ will be celebrated under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

Under the initiative, essay writing, art painting and reel production competitions were organised by the university to instil patriotism, historical awareness and cultural pride among the students. Vande Mataram 150 years Art Competition will be held.

The topics of the elocution competition are - Inspiration of Patriotism - Vande Mataram, Soul of Indian Culture - Vande Mataram, Symbol of Indian Self-Respect - Vande Mataram.

Topics for essay competition are The immortal flame of patriotism - Vande Mataram, The inspiration of Indian independence - Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow., Vande Mataram Centenary Painting Competition will also be held.