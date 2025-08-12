Bamu to conduct AAA next month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasahe Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct an academic and administrative audit (AAA) of the affiliated colleges within its jurisdiction next month.

It may be noted that the university made seeking grades from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) compulsory. Those colleges which have not completed five years from the first affiliation were excluded from the list. However, these colleges will have to undergo AAA. There are 67 colleges which are less than five years old. The registration for the AAA was completed in April and it will be completed in September.

--There are 485 colleges in four districts

--Not all the colleges have obtained

--Seeking NAAC accreditation is mandatory

--Less than five-year-old colleges exemption from NAAC

--A total of 144 colleges completed NAAC grading

--67 colleges have undertaken the NAAC process

--67 colleges were given exemption from accreditation

--59 colleges submitted the Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) report

--19 colleges are waiting for the NAAC Peer team visit for inspection

AAA in September

Recently, the process of inspection of postgraduate degree colleges was carried out. After that, action was taken against the colleges. Now, the process of AAA will be carried out in September.

(Dr Walmik Sarwade – Pro-VC, Bamu)