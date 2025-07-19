Bamu to contribute in 'Viksit Maharahstra @2047'

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will participate in ‘Viksit Maharashtra ('Developed Maharashtra) @ 2047' to be implemented by the State Government.

The university also issued a circular stating that the process of preparing Vision Document 2047 under 'Developed Maharashtr' initiative is underway through the Tribal Development Department for the progress of the tribal community. This vision document will be prepared with four key pillars at its core: inclusive development, sustainable livelihoods, cultural preservation and good governance. Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar students, staff and teachers associated with the university can send feedback for it.

As per Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari’s orders, Dean Dr Sanjay Salunke has been appointed as the coordinator for the teachers, Dr Ganesh Manjha as the officer and Non-Teaching Staff coordinator, and Student Development Director Dr Kailas Ambhure as the Student Coordinator to seek feedback from the teachers, non-teaching staff, officers, and students of the university. Dr Amrutkar has appealed to all teachers, non-teaching staff and students should submit their valuable feedback by July 24, 2024, by scanning the QR code on the website.