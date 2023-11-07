Bamu to felicitate team for best performance in Raj Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will felicitate the team of artists at the auditorium on November 8 for giving their best performance in a culture programme held in Raj Bhavan recently. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the function.

The team of had presented different dance forms like Bhangra, and Kolkari’ under the Ek Bharat-Shresht Bharat initiative. They were guided by Dr Ganesh Shinde, Dr Sanjay Jadhav and Gautam Sonawne while Dr Mustajeeb Khan was head of the team.

The same team of 40 members will present their art in the Bamu in the programme on Wednesday. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and all the deans will grace the event.

Chancellor announces Rs 1 lakh prize

Governor and Chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais sent a letter congratulating and praising the team members for their performance. He also announced a prize of Rs 1 lakh to the team members.

Ph D holders to be felicitated

The administration of the university will also felicitate the employees and officers who have completed Ph D research.