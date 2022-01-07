BAMU to investigate objections of students in Ph.D process

Merit list of students to be presented before RRC

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

The process of compiling the merit list of all the students who have presented the thesis and given interviews before the Research Review Committee (RRC) was going on till late Friday night at the university. The list will be published on the university's website and objections will be invited from students for three days on January 8, 9 and 10. After verifying the objections received by the committee, the final merit list and Ph.D admission will be announced.

Giving more information, pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Shyam Shirsath said that the selection list of seven subjects was announced last Saturday. However, uncertainty was created among the students who were not selected. Therefore, the merit list of all the students is being announced before the RRC. This will give the students a clear idea of the marks and increase transparency. The list will be uploaded on the university's website by late Friday night. The objections of the students will be accepted and it will be redressed by the expert committee from Saturday. Objections to the previously announced selection of 7 subjects will also be resolved.

Waiting for orders

As the number of corona patients is rising, there is confusion over whether to continue teaching in universities and colleges. The university administration is awaiting the guidelines of the government. Meanwhile, the university has announced the schedule of session examinations from February 8.

Inspection of hostels

The municipal corporation has also been inspecting the hostels for the past two days. At present 35 students are staying in the university hostel. While there are 370 foreign students studying in the university, this number is around 750 in the colleges in the district.