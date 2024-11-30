Bamu to launch B Sc in Data Science from next academic year

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will introduce a B Sc in Data Science course starting the next academic year. The course proposal was approved during the Senate meeting held in Mahatma Phule Hall on the university campus, on Saturday.

The meeting, presided over by vice chancellor Vijay Fulari, saw the participation of Pro-vice chancellor Walmik Sarwade, registrar Prashant Amrutkar, and 45 Senators. The session, held from 11 am to 1 pm, also celebrated the university's recent achievement of receiving an A-plus grade from NAAC. A resolution felicitating the vice chancellor and his team for this accomplishment was passed unanimously.

---------------------

Key discussions and decisions

During the session, 12 members raised 34 questions, which were addressed by the administration. Senators Bhagwansingh Dobhal and Narendra Kale, along with Kailas Pathrikar from the General Administration Department and other officials, contributed to the meeting's discussions. The Senate approved 18 proposals, including several significant academic and administrative changes.

-------------------------

Course mergers and renaming

The MMS (Water and Land Management) course will now be merged under the Faculty of Science and Technology.

The degree 'Master of Personnel Management' will be renamed as 'Master of Commerce in Human Resources.'

The course 'B Voc in Architecture Planning and Interior Design' will now be called 'B Voc in Planning of Interior Design.'

The course 'M Sc in Nanotechnology' will be renamed 'M Sc in Nanoscience and Technology.'

----------------------------

New courses and programmes

A four-year BCA (Hons) programme under the Faculty of Commerce and Management was approved.

A one-year postgraduate diploma in Hospital Administration will be introduced.

A PG Diploma in Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been sanctioned.

An unaided diploma course in Urdu language will be launched.

An M A in Physical Education programme will commence in the academic year 2024-2025.

A course titled 'Dalit Theatre and Ambedkar Jalsa' will start under the Department of Drama from 2024-2025.

The Senate also proposed felicitations for Senators appointed to various boards and commissions, including Adv Subhash Raut (State Food Commission), Haridas Somvanshi (SSC-HSC State Board), and Govind Deshmukh (Seed Corporation).

The meeting concluded with the approval of these key initiatives, signaling a progressive direction for Bamu's academic landscape.