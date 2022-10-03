Bamu withholds Ph D degree of ex-MC member over plagiarism

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) withheld the Ph d degree of Dr Fulchand Salampure, the former Senate and Management Council (MC) member, after receiving a plagiarism complaint.

According to details, Akash Hiwrale made a complaint with the Governor and chancellor of the universities and vice-chancellor of Bamu on April 19, 2022, about plagiarism in Ph D thesis submitted by Dr Fulchand Salampure. He completed Ph D research in Sociology in 2013. This was his second Ph D degree.

In the complaint, it was stated that Dr Salampure copied the content of Ph D thesis on the Economics subject submitted by Dr Shivaji Bhaganagre. Hiwrale had demanded to cancel the degree of Dr Salampure and lodge a police complaint against the researcher and guide for flouting copyright norms.

As per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), VC Dr Yeole set up a panel on July 23.

The panel submitted the probe report on September 6, 2022, while Ph D Department issued a notice on September 14 to Dr Salampure seeking written clarification on the matter.

Dr Salampure submitted his written clarification. Terming the clarification of Dr Salampure as unsatisfactory, the BoEE rejected it. According to sources, a resolution will be adopted in the Academic and Management Councils before sending it to the chancellor office for the final action. The BoEE withheld the second Ph D degree of Dr Salampure.

VC-Dr Pramod Yeole said that a three-member panel led by Pro-VC found 60 per cent plagiarism in the thesis.

“The action is taken on the basis of which line, page and para have plagiarism. Dr Salampure was allowed to present his side. But, he did not clarify point-wise. The degree was withheld for plagiarism as per the norms. Further action will be taken according to law,” he added. The university has detected three cases of plagiarism since 2008.

Commenting on this, Dr Salampure said that the action is being taken against him as revenge. “I got a job on the basis of M A in 2000. The UGC had given me an exemption from M Phil in 2007. There is my name on the list of exempted candidates. I did my first Ph D on Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in 2011. I completed my second Ph D in 2013 on the basis of my M Phil (completed in 2007) subject,” he said.

Dr Salampure said that the one who made a complaint against him is the 12th failed person. “The action being taken against me under the norms being implemented were made after my Ph D research. When I was a Management Council member, I was in the selection committee of the controller of examination. I opposed the wrong selection of the candidate. I am also on the academic audit committee, but, I was not called for 15 to 20 meetings held during the last two years. I opposed the decision taken in the AC room. I took a press conference against the VC. So, they are behaving with me with vengeance,” he added.