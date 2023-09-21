Bamu witnesses huge rush to submit application forms for teachers' posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There was a huge rush to submit hardcopies for the posts of teachers in the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Thursday, the last date of submission.

The university started the recruitment process on August 23 for the 73 posts of teachers in the different departments after 15 years.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the room near the establishment department was filled with the application forms received from the aspirants. The last date for submission of the online application form was September 14 while the last date for submitting hardcopy is September 21. The university witnessed a huge rush of aspirants for the last two days.

A room near the establishment department of the university was filled with hard copies of the application forms submitted by the aspirants. Dr Bhagwan Sakhale took review of the application forms on Thursday evening. After the deadline was over, the room was sealed. Deputy registrar Dr Dilip Bharad and other employees were present.

Box

Postal employees bring hardcopies in 15 sacks

Many candidates who are away from the city, region and State, sent the hardcopies of the application by post.

The postal employees delivered the hardcopies in 15 sacks. Desk officer R R Chavna, Sanjay Wagh, Ratnakar Muley and others are making efforts for the recruitment process.

Box

Recruitment updates on varsity portal

Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the updated information about the recruitment process would be made available on the university portal.