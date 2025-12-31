Bamu witnesses significant developments in 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The year 2025 was marked by several significant events and developments at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. During this period, the university administration implemented a range of initiatives benefiting students, teachers, employees, and affiliated colleges.
Like, the univeristy was also in controversy for some incidents. A review of the major events and developments of this year was taken.
Achivements
-First time in its history of the university, innovative AEDP four-year (honours) courses were introduced in departments.
-- Under the Government of India’s PM-USHA project, the university received Rs 100 crore, through which infrastructure development and building construction are currently in progress.
--Researchers & fellowships: Bamu and research centers have the highest number of fellowship-holding research scholars in the State. Nealry 1,983 researchers are receiving fellowships from various central and State government agencies.
-- Underr Industry–University collaboration, the university signed 24 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) so far.
--All postgraduate departments of the campus being modernised and equipped with smart boards.
--Approval and final-stage work for a modern synthetic athletics track at the university playground are underway. The track will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 7.5 crore.
--All processes from Ph D admission to award were made fully online. This system was developed by the university.
Incomeplet & controversial
--The recuritment process for the 73 posts of professor, assocaite professor and assistant professor university in remain pending evening with revised norms. This seems to be a distrance dream.
--One against the Ph D admission process landed in controversy because of court matter.
--The promotion of existing teachers of colleges is also in controversy under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) with new norms.
Initative for colleges
--A fine is imposed on the colleges for delayed submission of application forms
--Successful efforts were made to reduce malpractice in undergraduate and postgraduate examinations.
Schemes & projects for emplyee/teachers
--For the first time in the university’s history, 125 contractual assistant professors were recruited on a consolidated salary, replacing the earlier clock-hour basis appointments.
--The Staff Welfare Fund was launched to support employees in case of sudden financial needs.
--Honorariums for coaches and sportspersons were increased, and additional funds were allocated for open gymnasiums.
--Under the Leave Encashment Policy, a minimum of Rs 4 lakh is now paid to employees on the day of retirement.
--All types of honorariums and allowances of the Bamu are now being directly credited online to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.
Initiatives for students
--The daily allowance for artists participating in the Youth Festival was increased from Rs 120 to Rs 300.
--To increase student artists’ participation in the Youth Festival, district-level Youth Festivals were organized after 11 years.
---A separate Folk Arts Festival was also introduced.