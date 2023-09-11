Bamu witnessing rush of youth for degrees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examination Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has been witnessing a huge rush of youths for the past few days to obtain degrees.

It may noted that the State Government started recruitment for vacant posts of various departments. It is mandatory to submit the degree certificate for recruitment. Those who have not obtained degrees for years started applying for it.

Also, a B Ed degree was made compulsory while applying for Zilla Parishad teachers' posts through the Pavitra portal. So, hundreds of youths from the four districts are visiting the university for the degree.

The degrees are being printed in Bamu press on a daily basis since their number was less. However, with the increase in requests from candidates for the degree, the machinery was paralysed. Considering this, the Bamu administration instructed the employees of the degree section to work for 12 hours instead of eight hours.

Some of the youths claimed that office-bearers of the political parties are seen visiting the section of acquainted employees to get issued degrees immediately. The candidates who have arrived from Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv are upset as they have to return empty hand.