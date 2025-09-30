Bamucto stages sit-in protest in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers’ Organisation (Bamucto) staged a sit-in protest in front of the administrative building on Tuesday for their different demands, including waiver of fees from flood-affected areas of Marathwada, extension of university song, and withdrawal of illegal fees being charged for the verification of API score for the teachers' promotion.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice chancellor, the office-bearers of the Bamucto alleged that the officers must be given the opportunity to hear and solve the problems of the teachers.

The agitators alleged that action should be taken against officers and employees for causing delay in processing Ph D reports, viva and clearance of researchers.

“The students from the deprived and backward class in Marathwada should get qualitative education, but, the university’s ranking went down in NIRF. Probe should be held against those who are responsible for this,” they said.

It may be noted that the Bamu administration had invited the organisation for discussions. However, their meeting on Monday ended without any resolution. This led the union to stage the protest in front of the university’s administrative building today. Bamucto president Dr Bappasaheb Mhaske, Secretary Dr Maruti Tegampure, Dr Shaikh Shafi, Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Umakant Rathod and others were present.