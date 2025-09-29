BAMUCTO to stage sit-in protest in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers’ Organisation (BAMUCTO) will stage a sit-in protest in front of the administrative building on September 30.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the office-bearers of the BAMUCTO said that the Pro-Vice-Chancellor must allocate time to address faculty issues — but he is not doing so.

Teachers are not allowed to meet the Vice-Chancellor either. Complaints about being treated rudely and denied the opportunity to voice concerns are increasing.

The organisation will also raise a demand that examination fees for students from Marathwada be waived because of the heavy rainfall and resulting flood situation.

In anticipation of the protest, the university administration had invited the organisation for discussions. However, since Monday’s meeting ended without any resolution, BAMUCTO has confirmed it will go ahead with the sit-in protest on Tuesday at 1 PM in front of the university’s administrative building, focusing on ten key demands.

This was announced during the press conference by BAMUCTO president Dr Bappasaheb Mhaske and Secretary Dr Maruti Tegampure. Other members were also present at the briefing.