Bamu’s 67th Foundation Day to be celebrated on Aug 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will celebrate its 67th Foundation Day on August 23.

The university honours distinguished individuals who have done remarkable work in various fields with the Jeevan Sadhana Award on its anniversary. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari formed the search committee for the award. The committee recommended the name of veteran agricultural expert and Krishi Ratna Vijayanna Borade.

VC of Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Mahiti University Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, will present the award to him on the foundation day ceremony to be conducted at the main auditorium at 11 am on Saturday.

VC Fulari will preside over the function while Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council Member Dr. Gajanan Sanap and Principal Dr Bharat Khandare will also grace the event.