BAMU's Avishkar festival calls for innovative thinking

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) hosted the 'Avishkar' festival on Friday, igniting a call for innovative thinking among students and researchers. The event saw esteemed speakers urging participants to break away from conventional approaches and embrace creativity in their endeavors.

Acting BAMU vice-chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi set the tone by highlighting the need for students to think outside the box. He compared the shift from tin coated (Kalai) utensils to non-stick pans and the resurgence of jaggery tea in rural areas as examples of innovative trends. Drawing parallels to these changes, he stressed the importance of adapting and finding new solutions.

Entrepreneur Ram Bhogle, the event's inaugural guest, further championed the power of imagination and ingenuity. He proclaimed "today's situation a golden age for those who think, research, and act outside the box," encouraging participants to embrace their unique perspectives and challenge the status quo.

Dr Ankush Kadam, a member of the management council, underscored the fundamental role of understanding basic science concepts in driving innovation. He emphasized that a strong foundation in scientific principles provides the necessary tools for researchers to develop transformative ideas. Registrar Dilip Bharad, Dr Gajanan Sanap, coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Kailas Ambhore and others were present.

Participation of 370 teams

A total of 370 teams participated in the Avishkar festival, including 59 in humanities, languages, fine arts, 48 in commerce, 117 in science, 61 in engineering and technology, 45 in medicine and pharmaceutics and 39 in agriculture. In all, 550 students participated in the festival, the head of technical committee Dr Satish Bhalshankar.