Bamu's KRC contributes significantly to edn devpt of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) which is famous throughout the country has contributed significantly to the educational development of Marathwada during the last several decades.

The university is celebrating its 65th foundation day on August 23 and the contribution of its library in education development cannot be ignored during its journey. The KRC which is also known as Central Library has been modernised during the last few years. The majority of students, both local and foreign, visit the university KRC for study and research.

The KRC has a qualitative and rare books collection and over five lakh e-references have been downloaded through the library for the last ten years. The modern system of preservation and distribution of books has given the KRC a new identity.

Dr Vaishali Khaparde (director, KRC) said “Our university is celebrating the 65th foundation day. In the past 65 years, the KRC has made a great contribution to the development of the university. A proposal of Rs 9 crore was submitted to the administration to better equip the KRC and improve the quality of services and facilities being provided to the professors, researchers and students of the university.”

Box

Internet library

There is Internet library used to search e-books, e-journals, and e-dissertations. The library is always crowded with students and researchers due to the availability of materials from all over the world. There is a study hall which can accommodate 500 students at a time. More than 100 students have passed NET/SET/PSI, Government departments and many other competitive exams while using its resources. Books are issued through smart cards only. Also, every PhD thesis is converted into digital format. E-materials are being provided at affordable fees through remote access and the Nimbus system to departments and affiliated colleges teachers and students.

Box

Features of KRC (Library):

--Total Books: 3.90 lakh

--Dissertation: 6,252

--E-Journals: 14,290

--E-Books: 30.04 lakh

--Dissertations available on Shodhganga System: 5,494