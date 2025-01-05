BAMU’s library to be modernised with RFID tech in 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has announced a significant step toward modernising its Knowledge Resource Center (KRC) by introducing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology in 2025.

The university administration sanctioned a budget for this initiative, which aims to enhance the library's efficiency and provide a world-class experience for students and faculty.

KRC director and dean of faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies Dr Vaishali Khaparde emphasised the importance of this development in transforming the library into a modern, user-centric facility.

"This initiative will not only streamline library operations but also offer a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly experience. The integration of RFID technology will automate processes like check-ins, check-outs, and inventory management, making the library a model of innovation in the region," she said.

The modernisation will also include the installation of self-check kiosks, drop box facilities, remote access services, and electronic databases. The library will further benefit from power stations and other advanced facilities to support a tech-driven academic environment.

Dr Vaishail Khaparde said, "Libraries are the heart of academic institutions, and this upgrade will make BAMU's Knowledge Resource Center a leading example in the region. It will not only cater to the academic needs of students and researchers but also provide a platform for innovation and technological advancement."



Benefits of RFID tech

The RFID system will enable:

--Contactless Transactions: Students and faculty can borrow or return materials without human interaction, ensuring hygiene and safety.

--Efficient Tracking and Management: RFID tags attached to books and journals will allow automated tracking, reducing the risk of misplaced or lost materials.

--Social Distancing Compliance: Post-COVID-19, the technology helps avoid long queues by enabling quick and independent transactions at self-service kiosks.

--Touch-Free Inventory: Handheld RFID readers will simplify inventory management, reducing the need for manual handling of materials.

--Enhanced Security: Gate antennas will replace manual checking, ensuring a seamless and secure exit process for patrons.



Post-Covid necessity

RFID technology has become a top choice for libraries globally in the post-COVID-19 era. Its ability to minimize human contact, ensure safety, and improve operational efficiency aligns perfectly with current needs.

With this initiative, BAMU is set to become a pioneer in library automation in the region. The university’s investment demonstrates its dedication to providing cutting-edge resources and facilities, empowering students and faculty with seamless access to knowledge safely and efficiently.