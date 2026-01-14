Ban flouted as many flaunt ‘manja’;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite a legal ban, nylon manja was widely used across the Waluj industrial area on Makar Sankranti. Open sale and use of the banned nylon manjha continue unabated. Citizens, two-wheeler riders and parents have expressed strong concern that the police administration is not treating this serious issue with the required seriousness.

Over the past few days, several incidents of severe cuts to the neck, face and legs due to nylon manja have been reported. In the Bajajnagar area, Narendra Kisan Shinde and Ravi Vaman Kajale were injured. Six-year-old Shravani Pradeep Sakure suffered a deep cut on her leg and required five stitches. A few more citizens have also been injured, though their names are yet to be ascertained.

An even more alarming aspect is that children and teenagers are seen running directly onto main roads and highways to catch cut kites. In their rush to compete for kites, children are entering busy roads despite fast-moving vehicles, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. In some places, children are seen running in the middle of the road even while traffic is flowing.

It is also openly evident that nylon manja is being sold freely in areas such as Pandharpur, Ranjanagaon, Bajajnagar, Waluj and Jogeshwari within the Waluj industrial belt. As nylon manja is extremely sharp, non-breakable and hazardous, accidents involving it can lead to serious injuries.

How is it available despite the ban?

How is nylon manja available in the market despite the ban? Why are special squads and bandobast not visible during the festive season? Why are police raids not conducted? Why does action take place only after accidents occur? These questions are now being openly raised by citizens and parents.