Ban on plastic-coated and laminated goods puts whole supply chain in jeopardy

Alternatives to plastic are few and pricey

Plastic manufacturers worried about their future

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, July 29:

The State government has banned the production and use of the plastic-coated and laminated goods in Maharashtra. This has put the whole supply chain in jeopardy. The manufacturers are worried about their future while the wholesalers and shop owners selling these items say alternatives to plastic are few and pricey.

Neeraj Dhande, a plastic product manufacturing unit owner in Waluj says that the ban has jeopardized the livelihood of persons working in plastic-product manufacturing units. Dealers are not buying plastic coated items and disposable items after the ban. Manufacturers are not running their units to full capacity and they are contemplating whether they should lay off some workers.

There are at least 30 plastic-product manufacturing units in Aurangabad. As many as 500-600 people work in the units and another 1000, including dealers and traders, depend on them for their livelihood.

Trader Saurabh Joshi said, “Biodegradable plastics are more expensive. For a roadside vendor, the cost will go up significantly. Moreover, hot food and beverages cannot be served in them. Paper products are not suitable for serving portions of juices or drinks. Most paper cups are lined with plastic for durability, making them hold beverages for a longer time. The government should figure out recycling methods for microplastic and should tell us what we should produce that it will not ban”.

Restrict production of cheap plastic

Dhande suggested that the government restrict the production of plastic cups having a capacity of less than 210 ml and weighing less than 5 gm. Plates and trays should not be less than 150 microns in thickness or less than 5 gm in weight so that they can be reused and recycled.

Alternatives are more expensive

Vinod Singh, a wholesaler in the Tilak Path area said he stopped buying the banned items a month ago. “We have already switched to green alternatives. But they are more expensive. A packet of plastic spoons would cost Rs 35-40. Wooden ones are priced between Rs 100-120. Several vendors in the city are trying to adopt green alternatives and have switched to tin foil serving bowls and paper bags. I used to supply disposables to canteens, but such places stopped asking for plastic disposables around 15 to 20 days ago.

Switched to traditional methods

Rajeev Sahni, who runs a catering business said, “The ban on all types of plastic is good. But we need easily available, pocket-friendly alternatives. Reusable crockery can’t be used everywhere, and alternatives are costly. Paper glasses and plates need a film of plastic on them to be able to hold liquid for some time. We have shifted to traditional steel plates, dishes and spoons for now."