Ban on playing DJ till September 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey today has issued an order imposing ban on usage of DJ till the Anant Chaturdarshi (September 28). The order refrains from playing the musical instrument for 24 hours (from 6 am to 10 pm and from 10 pm to 6 am).

The order also refrains the citizens from violating the sound parameters in silence zones like hospitals, educational institutes, courts, places of worship etc. As per the collector’s order, the sound limit should be 75 decibels during daytime and 70 during night in the industrial sector; 65 decibels during daytime and 55 during night in the commercial sector; 55 decibels during daytime and 45 during night in the residential sector and 50 decibels during daytime and 40 decibels at night in the silence zone.