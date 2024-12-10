Ban on use of 33 medicines in GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has immediately stopped the usage of 33 medicines being supplied by Kolhapur-based M/s Vishal Enterprises.

According to sources, this medicine company supplied two fake medicines to Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Hospital of Ambejogai. The same company has supplied 33 types of medicines to the GMCH in the city. The GMCH administration immediately stopped the use of all these medicines and decided to conduct tests of all these medicines.

M/s Vishal Enterprises supplied 33 types of medicines to GMCH about a year ago. The sources further said that the hospital has a stock of medicines for about a month. It will be clear whether these medicines are genuine or fake only after the report is received from the drug administration.

No supply of medicines from those 5-manufacturers

The two fake medicines, Azithromycin-500 and Metronidazole-400, which were supplied by this company to Swami Ramanand Tirth Hospital in Ambajogai, were not supplied to the GMCH. It was also said that no supply was made to the GMCH from the five manufacturers including Biotech Formulation (Andhra Pradesh) and Melvan BioSciences (Kerala). None of these five companies are manufacturers of the 33 medicines that have been stopped.

Another tender submitted for medicines worth Rs 2 Cr

M/s Vishal Enterprises submitted a tender to supply medicines worth Rs 2 crores to the GMCH. The GMCH administration knew that this supplier was being blacklisted. However, this supplier brought a letter stating that it was not blacklisted and participated in the tendering process.

No one has suffered precautions being taken

No one has suffered any harm from the 33 medicines supplied by M/s Vishal Enterprises a year ago. As a precaution, the use of these medicines has been stopped. We will get these medicines tested. We hope that the report will come soon.

(Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean, GMCH)