Ban on use of laser and beam lights in airport vicinity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has issued an order prohibiting the use of laser lights and beam lights at farmhouses, marriage halls, wedding ceremonies, and other social events in the vicinity of the Chikalthana Airport, effective until November 8, 2025.

The order, issued under the powers granted by Sections 163(1) and (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, states that organisers and owners of farmhouses, wedding venues, and other social functions within the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate must not use such lights.

The directive explains that the use of laser and beam lights can obstruct a pilot’s vision during landing or take-off, leading to distraction and potentially causing accidents.

Violators of this order will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as other applicable laws, and will be liable for punishment.