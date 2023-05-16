Bandgar still remains untraceable

Police clueless even after 20 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ashok Bandgar, a professor at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, and his wife have been on the run for the past 20 days following a case filed against them for allegedly abusing a student. The accused professor has managed to evade the police.

The victim, a student studying at the university, had been staying as a paying guest in the professor's house in Vidyut colony. However, over time, the professor allegedly subjected the student to various atrocities. The victim initially confided in Bandgar's wife, but she sided with her husband. Shockingly, the wife then sent the victim to the professor's room, where further molestation reportedly occurred.

Upon learning that a case was registered on April 25, Dr Bandgar and his wife absconded. The university administration promptly suspended him and initiated a departmental inquiry. Despite this, the accused professor has not appeared before the inquiry committee.

In an attempt to apprehend Dr Bandgar, the Begampura police have been diligently searching for him. The police opposed his application for pre-arrest bail, which was subsequently rejected by the district sessions court on May 12. Despite tracing his mobile numbers, as well as his new SIM card and bank ATM, it appears that the professor has not used his mobile phone or withdrawn money from his account.

Unsuccessful attempts by the police

Efforts by the police to locate Dr Bandgar have so far been unsuccessful, leaving the victim and the university community seeking justice for the alleged abuses.