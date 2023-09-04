Bandh observed peacefully due to proper planning, coordination

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police had been planning for the past two days for the bandobast during the bandh on Monday. Hence, due to the proper planning and coordination with the agitators, the bandh was observed peacefully in the city. Around 1400 police officers and employees were present on the city roads from 6 am to 8 pm. Moreover, patrolling was continued in the sensitive areas late at night.

A meeting of the commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya, DCP Aparna Gitay, Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Ashok Thorat, Sampat Shinde, Dhananjay Patil, Ranjeet Patil, Sainath Thombre and all PIs, was held at the commissionerate on Sunday. Lohiya took suggestions from the officers and issued directives to them. As a result, good coordination was maintained.

The special branch officers met the officials of various organisations and held discussions with them for the past three days. The agitation coordinators were in contact with the police throughout the day. The bandh was observed peacefully at important places like Connaught, TV Centre, Kranti Chowk, Pundliknagar, Gajanan Maharaj Chowk, Kokanwadi, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, Harsul and other places. CP Lohiya, and DCP Nandedkar were continuously inspecting the situation and they were receiving reports from all the police station heads every two hours.

The police were standing on the roads in the scorching heat for almost 12 hours. They even had their lunch standing on the roads. An agitator tried to immolate himself but the police took him into custody immediately. A mob was heading towards Sillekhana but the police gained control over the situation.