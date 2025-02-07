Bangladeshi nationals caught in hotel Raid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking case of illegal immigration has surfaced as Bangladeshi nationals were found working in city hotels and dhabas under the guise of being West Bengal residents. The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at Sigdi Dhaba on Daulatabad Road, detaining 17 suspects for further investigation.

The issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the state has been making headlines recently. Cases related to this have been registered in cities like Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, and Dhule. DCP Nitin Bagate received information that Bangladeshi nationals were working and residing in hotels and dhabas by posing as residents of West Bengal. Acting on this suspicion, Bagate led a raid on Sigadi Hotel at 6 pm on Thursday. During the operation, 17 suspects were taken into custody and questioned thoroughly until late at night. Their identification documents and Aadhaar cards were seized and handed over to the hotel owner. Additionally, they were issued notices not to leave the city until the investigation is complete.

---

Discrepancies in Identification Documents

Among the 17 suspects, 5 to 6 minors were found working at the hotel, all claiming to be residents of West Bengal. However, discrepancies were found in their Aadhaar cards and other identification documents. Some of the suspects include Deepankar Sadhu Khan, Ramjan Mandal, and Albokas Sheikh. A detailed investigation into their Aadhaar cards is underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings, clarified DCP Bagate.