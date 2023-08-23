Banjara community demands SIT for fake caste certificates investigation

Action committee unites under 'White Storm' Mahamorcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Banjara, Rajput Bhamta, Vimukta Jati Nomadic Tribes, VJNT action committee came together on Wednesday in a massive rally. The community demanded the fulfillment of the promise made by the Shinde-Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the distribution and use of fake caste certificates in the VJNT category. The event took place at Aamkhas ground and saw spirited participation from the Banjara community members, including traditionally dressed women.

The morcha commenced at around 1 pm, the procession diverted from its usual route and reached Aamkhas ground via Nutan Colony, Manikchand Pahade Law College, Khadkeshwar, and Bhadkal Gate from the Town hall flyover. The gathering began with the homage to figures like Sant Sewalal Maharaj, Mahanayak Vasantrao Naik, and the Constitution's preamble. Various slogans resonated through the march. The march was characterized by a sea of white attire.

The Banjara community voiced their dissatisfaction towards leaders like deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, OBC welfare minister Atul Save, and others, accusing them of retracting the SIT appointment decision due to undue pressure. The march also addressed the opposing stance taken by certain MLAs, namely Narayan Kuche and Jayakumar Rawal, claiming it to be anti-Banjara.

The march was led by Rajpal Singh Rathod, MLC Rajesh Rathod, Haribhau Rathod, Sandesh Chavan, National president of Gore Sena, Ravikant Rathod, National president of Banjara Brigade, and others, who delivered speeches. The event concluded with a delegation presenting their demands to the divisional commissioner.