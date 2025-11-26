Banjara community felicitates G Sreekanth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the statue of the late Vasantrao Naik in the city recently. This statue had been a matter of deep faith and significance for the entire Banjara community. For nearly the past 20 years, many agitations and numerous representations were made for this statue. Earlier, the statue was located under a flyover, due to which it was hardly visible to anyone. Every year during the birth anniversary celebrations, issues related to space and traffic congestion would arise while organising any programme.

After the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth took over the charge, he accelerated the statue work, resolved the issue of location and by selecting a spacious place nearby and completing all necessary procedures, he ensured the project progressed smoothly.

The present site is a junction known as Vasantrao Naik Chowk and its beauty increased with the presence of this statue.

On behalf of the entire Banjara community, a delegation led by former deputy mayor Pramod Rathod and Rajendra Rathod feted the municipal commissioner with a congratulatory ceremony. The delegation included Ganesh Chavan, P M Pawar, Eknath Chavan, Sandeep Rathod, Sachin Rathod, Pradeep Rathod, and Pandit Rathod.