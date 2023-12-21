Bank manager, employees beaten up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The office-bearer of Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group forcibly took the manager and employees of the Gulmandi branch of Malkapur Urban Cooperative Bank Pvt Ltd, at the party’s office and beat them up on Wednesday.

They threw ink on the manager's face and forced him to give an undertaking. A case was registered against the office-bearers with the City Chowk Police Station. Their names are as follows; Shiv Sena deputy district chief Sachin Zaveri, Madhusudan Bajaj, Dharamdas Darda, Pankaj Sakala, Deepak Karwa, Ravindra Chavan, Nikhil Mittal, Jayendra Shroff, Abasaheb Deshmukh and Kalpana Thokale.

The bank is in trouble due to disbursing loans wrongly. Crores of thousands of depositors are stuck in the bank. Therefore, the depositors formed a Struggle Action Committee which launched an agitation to get their money. When the agitators demanded documents, Gulmandi branch manager Vinod Agarwal said that the head office had the right to issue the document.

Zaveri and the other accused went to the bank and demanded the documents on Wednesday. Agarwal showed his inability to provide the document.

Zaveri, Bajaj and others took all the employees out of the bank and locked its office. Manager Agarwal and other employees were forcibly taken to Zaveri's office. Prashant Bahekar's glasses were broken due to a beating.

Others threatened to kill the manager by throwing ink on his face. After being freed himself, Agarwal and others reached the police station. PSI Mukteshwar Lad, constable Awez Shaikh are conducting further investigation.

Bank has 28 branches

--The bank has branches in 28 places including Pune, Malkapur, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Akola, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Mehkar, Chikhali, Bhokardan, Sillod, Murtijapur.

--- It has 40,000 accounts with, Rs 669.59 crore deposit. Nearly Rs 217 crores belong to the bank while Rs 452.59 crores are of depositors.

--The license of the bank was cancelled on July, 2023. RBI imposed restrictions on the bank on November 24, 2021.