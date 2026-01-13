Bank personnel, pigeon injured due to nylon manja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following injuries to two youths five days ago due to nylon thread (manja), another incident has come to light in which a bank official and a bird were injured. Based on the bank official’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Jinsi police station.

Bank official injured

Satish Warade (24, Samarthnagar), a sales officer at a bank, was riding his motorcycle on January 3 at around 5.30 pm, traveling from Akashwani towards TV Centre via Central Naka road. At Azad Chowk, he suddenly felt a sharp cut on his neck. When he touched his neck, he realized it was a nylon thread. He stopped his bike and held the thread, but in the process, his fingers were also seriously injured. He immediately called his brother and went to a private hospital for treatment.

Bird also injured

At Roplekhar Chowk, a pigeon got entangled in a broken kite’s nylon manja and was injured. On Tuesday at around 1 pm, Jawaharnagar PSI Ravikumar Gadekar and constable Maruti Gore were patrolling the area. They noticed the struggling pigeon near a fruit vendor, rescued it, carefully removed the thread from its wings, and saved its life.