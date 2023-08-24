Bank sakhis facilitate transactions worth Rs 6 crores in four months

84 sakhis empowering rural banking in the district

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The self-help groups (SHG) Bank Correspondence (BC) Sakhis, constituted by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) as part of the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (MSRLM) campaign, have demonstrated remarkable success in enhancing rural banking services. A total of 84 BC Sakhis in the district have orchestrated bank transactions totaling nearly Rs 6 crore over the past four months, all while extending their support to account holders in rural areas.

The ambitious 'BC Sakhi' initiative, driven by the World Women's Bank, has strategically chosen Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to execute its mission of fostering banking accessibility in rural areas. The programme targets educated members of active women's self-help groups and is designed to offer comprehensive banking solutions.

Workforce of 16,295 BC sakhis in the district

With a strong workforce of 16,295 SHGs, the DRDA is leveraging a network of SHGs engaged in diverse scales of business, the DRDA channels financial aid through banking institutions. However, the daily rigors often restrict many women from these groups or rural residents from engaging in timely bank transactions. To bridge this gap, BC Sakhis have emerged as a vital link.

510 women trained for BC sakhis

Presently, DRDA has handpicked and trained 510 educated women to serve as BC Sakhis. Following a stringent selection process, the names of these individuals are submitted to partner banks for their endorsement. Upon approval, these women are officially designated as BC Sakhis, contingent upon their possession of essential tools such as laptops, computers, thumb impression machines, and designated spaces for operation. These women can earn from anywhere between Rs 4000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

Collaboration with five banks

BC Sakhis collaborate with five prominent banks in the district: State Bank of India, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, and India Post. These BC Sakhis are compensated through commissions tied to the frequency and value of bank transactions they facilitate.

Enhance banking transactions

BC Sakhis play a vital role in enhancing financial inclusion and simplifying banking for rural residents. This initiative not only contributes to financial empowerment but also underscores the significant strides being made towards bridging the urban-rural divide in terms of banking accessibility, said Gramin bank manager Suhas Dhanedhar.