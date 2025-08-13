Bank-sealed warehouse broken into, rented out; three face action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC Waluj Police have booked Dilip Kakde, Shyam Lahane, and a woman for allegedly breaking a bank seal on a warehouse in a Rs 1 crore loan default case and illegally renting it out.

Central Bank of India chief manager Sanjitkumar Sahu reported that Dashrath Sonawane had taken a Rs 1 crore business loan, mortgaging a Sahajapur warehouse owned by Chhaya Kakde. When Sonawane defaulted, the Naib Tehsildar sealed the property on July 30 and handed it to the bank. Within hours, the accused allegedly broke the seal and lock, then leased the warehouse without permission.