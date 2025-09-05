“Bappa, Let the government hear the doctors’ problems” Unique tableau by IMA during Ganeshotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This year, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has presented a unique tableau at the feet of Lord Ganesha in its Samarthtnagar IMA hall, depicting the struggles of doctors and the challenges in the healthcare system. With the message “Offerings at Bappa’s feet, Let the government understand the doctors’ demands”, the tableau highlights serious issues in the healthcare sector.

For the first time in 50 years, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Indian Medical Association has organized Ganeshotsav under the guidance of IMA President Dr. Anupam Takalkar and Secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas. Lord Ganesha has been installed at the IMA Hall, where the tableau showcases several demands, including: implementing the Doctors’ Protection Act to stop rising assaults on doctors, timely disbursement of scheme funds, amendments in PCPNDT regulations, ensuring doctors are not criminally charged for minor technical errors, exempting hospitals with fewer than 50 beds from the Bombay Nursing Home Act rules, and excluding doctors from the Consumer Protection Act.

The tableau also makes an emotional appeal: “With the blessings of Lord Shankar and Goddess Parvati, may small hospitals and clinics be saved.”

Photo: Tableau created by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).