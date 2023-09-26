Bappa's Berlin Sojourn: A mesmerizing cultural extravaganza unfolds!

Spirited celebrations by the members of the Marathi Mitra Mandal from the city

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Indian community in Berlin, including residents from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, came together in a jubilant display of culture and devotion to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesha. The festivities were characterized by lively drumming and traditional dance performances set to the rhythmic beats of the Dhol-Tasha. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and enthusiasm as approximately 400 individuals gathered to partake in this joyous celebration in Germany.

The celebration was orchestrated by 'Marathi Mitra Berlin,' an organization dedicated to preserving Marathi culture, in collaboration with 'Ramanbag Yuva Manch, Germany,' 'Sri Ganesh Hindu Mandir, Berlin,' and 'Shri Kasba Ganpati, Pune.' This festive occasion serves as a unifying force, bringing together members of the diaspora, students pursuing higher education, and enthusiasts, all joining hands to commemorate a festival that embodies unity and cultural richness. His excellency P Harish, the Indian Ambassador to Germany, led the inaugural aarti ceremony.

Replica of 'Meghdambari' on Raigad Fort

City lad Amit Somani, a member of the Marathi Mitra Berlin team, said that this year marks the second occasion of Ganeshotsav being celebrated over 10 days in Europe. A replica of 'Meghdambari' on Fort Raigarh was passionately built for Ganesha's 10-day stay in the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple Berlin. Similar to the previous year, the Ganesha idol has been sent by 'Shri Kasba Ganpati Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal,' Pune.

Array of programmes for Indian community

Beyond cultural festivities, a diverse array of programmes has been scheduled, including workshops on Ganesh idol crafting and traditional turban styling (pheta), a painting competition, and the Sahastra Atharvashirsha (1000 recitations of a Sanskrit text dedicated to Ganesha).

Grand procession on Sept 30

The grandeur of the festival will culminate in a splendid procession on September 30. 'Ramanbag's Dhol-Tasha Team' and MMB's 'Lezim Team' have dedicated tireless efforts over the past three months to ensure its success. Alongside thousands of devoted worshippers, the Indian Ambassador to Berlin and local leaders will be in attendance, said Somani.