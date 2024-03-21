BARC gets Rs 25 cr aid for museum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will soon be setting up a museum through the upgradation and renovation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre, situated on the campus of the Smart City Mission headquarters, as the state government has granted an aid of Rs 25 crore for the task.

The civic veteran officials claimed that the sanction had been made before the implementation of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election.

According to administrative sources, “The CSMC is trying to contact experts from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh who had done the museum works. The museum will be equipped with the latest technology and also preserve the records such as speeches, historical pieces of information, films, etc of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The aim is that the museum should attract the tourists as well as upgrade their information relating to Dr Ambedkar.”