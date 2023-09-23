BARTI & NIELIT signs MoU to empower SC candidates through skill development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on skill development initiatives for scheduled caste candidates in the State.

This partnership marks a significant step towards empowering marginalised communities and bridging the digital divide in the state. In this partnership, a wide range of IT and electronic courses will be offered to the scheduled caste candidates.

The courses will cover essential topics such as programming languages, software development, hardware maintenance, networking, and cybersecurity.

The MoU was signed by Sunil Ware, director general of BARTI and Dr Jayaraj U Kidav, Executive Director of NIELIT at BARTI Pune office. Dr Lakshman Korra ( Scientist and HOD, Skill Development, NIELIT), Anil Karande (Deputy Collector, head of Skill Development Department, BARTI), Pradhnya Mohite (Office Superintendent - Skill Development Department, BARTI), Mahesh Gawai (Project Manager - Skill Development Department, BARTI).

NIELIT will offer a total of 68 courses to SC candidates in the city centre. The training programmes will be in residential and non-residential mode.