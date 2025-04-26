Basaveshwar Jayanti Procession on April 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mahatma Basaveshwar Jayanti Festival Committee, under the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, will organize a grand procession on April 30 at 5 pm. The rally will begin at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Aavishkar Colony Chowk.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save will inaugurate the event. The procession will pass through Bajrang Chowk, Baliram Patil High School, and CIDCO M-2 Road, before concluding at the TV Center. Prominent figures including former Minister Rajendra Darda, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, district collector Dileep Swami, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, Basavaraj Mangrule, and Advocate Laxmikant Patil will attend as chief guests. The rally will be led by State Vice President Gurupadappa Padshetti, Jayanti President Ramesh Kale, district president Basavaraj Kadare, along with Ram Gandge and Basavaraj Mashalkar. The Mahasabha has called on community members to join the celebration in large numbers and make the event a grand success.