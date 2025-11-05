Battery blast claims life of elderly woman, sparks concern over EV safety

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An elderly woman lost her life after suffering severe burns in a powerful battery explosion while charging an electric two-wheeler at her home in Aduul village. The tragic accident has reignited concerns over electric vehicle (EV) fire safety in the city, where similar incidents have occurred in recent years.

Under the state’s environmental protection policy, electric vehicles have been promoted as a green mobility option. However, officials say that many owners illegally modify their e-bikes to increase speed, often by enhancing battery capacity. These unauthorized alterations make vehicles prone to overheating and explosions, posing a grave risk to users. Back in 2022, the government had launched an inspection drive across Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, to identify and act against such manufacturers and distributors. Several illegally modified e-bikes were seized, but sporadic fire incidents continue to be reported.

Past EV fire incidents in the city:

• April 2024: An electric two-wheeler caught fire while charging at a shop in the Cantonment area, reportedly due to a charger blast.

• December 2024: Smoke suddenly emerged from a moving e-bike near the High Court signal. Firefighters took nearly an hour to control the situation.

‘Switch off charging after full charge’

“The charging switch must be turned off once the battery is fully charged. Always charge in a well-ventilated area and ensure the manufacturer follows company safety standards,” advised Hemant khinvasara a local e-bike distributor.