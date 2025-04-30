‘Batti Gul’ protest receives good response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In protest against the Waqf Act, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has launched a nationwide agitation. A rally was planned in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 28, but due to the denial of police permission, the event was postponed.

Instead, on Wednesday at 9 pm, a ‘Batti Gul’ (lights-off) protest was held in Muslim-majority areas of the city. Citizens turned off the lights in their homes, shops, and offices for 15 minutes as a mark of silent protest. As a result, darkness prevailed across many neighbourhoods, with only streetlights remaining lit.