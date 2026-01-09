Battle for votes’; Police yield to political pressure, open Akashvani Chowk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City police unexpectedly removed the barricade at Akashvani Chowk amid rising municipal election activity on Friday, at 12 pm . From 1 pm to 8 pm, traffic snarled from Seven Hill to Mondha Nakya, causing chaos for thousands of commuters. Narrow roads and encroachments on Jalna Road have made traffic management increasingly difficult.

Historical Context: In 2016, the Police Commissioner first experimented with closing Akashvani and Amarpreet Chowks for three hours during peak times, later extending full-time closures from 9 am to 9 pm. While some traders and residents opposed this, police maintained the closure.

Political Pressure: With elections nearing, candidates met Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat requesting the chowk be opened. A letter from Shirsat to the Police Commissioner, circulated on social media, is believed to have influenced the police decision.

Race for Credit and Celebrations: Following the opening, Ward 21 candidates joined the electoral fray. Ministerial visits sparked celebratory cheers and firecrackers, worsening congestion.

Traffic Management Challenges:

• Thousands of vehicles clogged Jalna Road from 1 PM to late night.

• 50-second signal intervals were introduced from CIDCO to Kranti Chowk.

• After 6.30 pm, 1-minute signals were used near Trimurti Chowk and Mahesh Nagar.

• 6–8 traffic personnel were deployed per chowk during peak times.

Lack of Official Notification: The chowk was opened without formal notice, fueling speculation of a temporary measure for elections.

Akashvani Chowk – A History of Experiments:

• May 6, 2016: 3-hour morning and evening closure

• May 19, 2016: Full-time closure

• Aug 1, 2016: Citizens removed barricade; police reinstated it

• Nov 21, 2020: Partial closure; Nov 29, 2020: Full closure

• Nov 13, 2022 & June 19, 2024: Protests for opening

• June 10, 2023 & Oct 24, 2024: Temporary removal following local protests/accidents

Way Forward: The chowk was reopened responding to citizens’ requests. Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar stated that proper planning will be undertaken to avoid future congestion.