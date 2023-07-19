Batu students get question paper with model answers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students taking sixth semester B E and B Tech-Electronics examinations at the different Engineering colleges received question papers with model answers on Monday.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU)-Lonere is holding sixth-semester examinations of students of affiliated Engineering colleges at various centres of the city.

The strength of the examinees was less as today was an elective subject’s paper. There were four centres in the city. They are Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Shreeyash Engineering College, MIT (B Tech) and Hi-Tech Engineering College.

All the examination centres downloaded the question paper sent by the BATU online for the afternoon session (3 pm to 5 pm) examination. After making their photocopies, they were distributed to the students at the centre. When the students realised this, they brought it to the notice of invigilators. They were given another question paper immediately.

Commenting on this, the vice chancellor of BATU (Lonere, Raigadh) Dr K V Kale said that the incident was brought to the notice of the director of examinations. “Not all answers were written on the sent question paper. There was a model answer to only one question.

On learning this, the question papers were collected from students. Another question paper was sent and the examination was held in the given deadline,” he added.