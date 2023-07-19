BATU to probe colleges for negligence in downloading question paper

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Lonere, will conduct a probe of colleges for negligence in downloading a question paper of Engineering exmaination.

It may be noted that the hundreds of students in the sixth semester of Engineering degree (Electronics) who were pursuing their course in BATU-affiliated colleges are taking examinations at the different centres of the city.

The students received a model answer with a question paper which was conducted on Monday.

The centres downloaded the question paper sent by the university. After making its photocopies, the question papers were distributed to the students at the centres during the afternoon session.

The students of some centres informed the invigilators that the question paper had model answers as well. The invigilators collected the question papers and immidately informed BATU about it. The university sent another question paper immediately.

Meanwhile, BATU VC Dr K V Kale held a meeting of the examination reforms committee on Tuesday to avoid such incidents in future.

In the meeting, it was decided to withdraw the charge from the officer who had sent the question paper. A decision to send notice to the college prmincipals for negligence in downloading a question paper was also taken.

VC Dr Kale said that a probe committee was set up and action would be taken against the guilty to avoid such type of incidents in future. He said that the incident was trivial and it was a technical error. Principal of Hi-Tech Engineering Govind Dhage said that the examination was not held in their college.