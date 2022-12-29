Bawke to accept charge on Friday

Aurangabad: Additional chief executive officer Ujjwala Bawke has been promoted ad hoc and has been posted as deputy development commissioner in the divisional commissionerate. Speaking to this newspaper, Bawke said that she will take charge of the new post by Friday afternoon. Bawke joined the Zilla Parishad on the post of additional CEO in April. She received the ad-hoc promotion within nine months. Bawke said that he will be discharged tomorrow. Bawke saw the work of the department of agriculture, animal husbandry and social welfare. She took various measures to control the Lumpi disease in the district.