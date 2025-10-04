BCA-MCA (Inte)-institutional quota rounds to begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The institution-level quota round for the vacant seats in Bachelor of Computer Application(BCA) and MCA (Integrated) admissions will commence on October 5. It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) completed Centralised Admission Process (CAP)- round IV up to October 4 for the academic year 2025-26.

The institutes have already invited applications from the registered candidates for the vacant seats after displaying them on the institute portal. A merit list will be prepared and displayed on the notice board and website. The institution-level round will start on October 5 and end on October 10.

Box

--The last date for cancellation of seat with full fees refund (As per Rule 15 of Information Brochure AY 2025-26) is October 8

--The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year is October 10 (up to 5 pm).

--For institutes, the last date of uploading the data (details of admitted candidates) is October 10 (up to 6 pm)