BDOs appointed administration of 9 PS, given powers to take disciplinary action

Aurangabad, March 21:

Zilla Parishad administrator Nilesh Gatne said that bloc development officers (BDOs) who were appointed administrators on were given powers to approve leave and take disciplinary action against class-III and IV employees working in the different departments of Panchayat Samiti (PS).

Talking to newsmen to journalists on Monday, Nilesh Gatne who took the charge as ZP administrator said that BDOs working in nine Panchayat Samitis were appointed as administrators.

The Grade-III and IV employees who work in the different departments of ZP including education, panchayat, agriculture, health, small irrigation and rural water supply department, used to follow the orders of only department heads and ignore BDOs.

It was made compulsory for the employees to follow the orders of the administrators. Nilesh Gatne said that this would give impetus to the works in rural areas. The property survey committee was cancelled as the duration of the ZP office-bearers' end.

ZP administrator said that the work of the property cell would be outsourced.

The works like measuring the property, the entry on 7/12, preparing PR card, getting cleared pending courses will also be given to the private agency. The houses will be sanctioned to around 6,000 villages in the last week of March while the remaining 6,500 in the first week of April under Gharkul Yojana. The ZP administration carried out scrutiny of the registered applicants and found 35 to 40 per cent ineligible.