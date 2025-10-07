Be a sensitive doctor, and don’t worry ; We’ve already done surgery on the raggers!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Today marks the first step toward your dream and your parents’ dream of becoming a doctor. The next five and a half years will shape you into one. As you train, speak to your patients with the same warmth and respect you show your family. Be a sensitive doctor. And yes, don’t worry about ragging. We've already done the surgery on those who tried it. It won’t happen again here,” said Dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Shivaji Sukre during his address to the newly admitted MBBS students on Tuesday.

The Dean’s Address event was held at the GMCH campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Superintendent of Police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, IMA President Dr. Anupam Takalkar, and Secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas were present as chief guests. On the dais were Dr. Prabha Khaire, Dr. Vinod Mundada, Dr. Kashinath Garkal, Dr. Bharat Sonawane, Dr. Shrinivas Gadappa, Dr. Bina Gadiya, Dr. Saeeda Afroz, Dr. Avinash Lamb, Dr. Sarojini Jadhav, Dr. Shiraz Beg, Dr. Prasad Deshpande, Dr. Mamata Kulkarni, Dr. Anjali Dahifale, Dr. Vaishali Une, Dr. Mohammad Layeq, and Dr. Swapna Ambekar.

Dr. Lakkas advised students to communicate openly and learn effectively, emphasizing that the first year lays the foundation for medical education.

Dr. Takalkar encouraged them to set clear goals and choose good company to achieve success. Earlier, Dr. Bharat Sonawane explained the rules regarding ragging, warning that such acts cause serious academic harm and strict preventive measures are in place.

Give your 100 percent: Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod

Dr. Rathod urged students to put in 100% effort and hard work to succeed in their medical journey. He also recalled fond memories from his own MBBS days.

Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre presents a white coat to a newly admitted MBBS student. Also seen are Dr. Mohammad Laik, Dr. Kashinath Garkal, Dr. Prabha Khaire, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, and Dr. Anupam Takalkar.