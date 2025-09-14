Be observant, not reactive: Dr Nandu Mulmule’s Message

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Quick reactions often create conflict and stress, but mindful observation helps one respond wisely, said psychiatrist Dr. Nandu Mulmule on Sunday.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of the biennial convention of Bank of Maharashtra employees, organized under the Bank Employees Union. His lecture “yala jeevan aise naav” blended humor with practical insights, keeping the audience engaged. union leaders comrade Devidas Tuljapurkar and comrade Dhananjay Kulkarni were present. Dr. Mulmule said human behavior is shaped by fear, anger, and depression, emotions that often overpower rational thinking. “Fear can protect, but when excessive it harms. Anger ruins relationships, and depression has become the world’s biggest mental health challenge,” he cautioned. Quoting Gautam Buddha, he urged practicing sakshibhav (mindful observation) to control emotions and take thoughtful decisions. The lecture ended with a video screening and a vote of thanks by Shrutika Mohod.