Beed businessman cheated of Rs 2.89 crore in fake land deal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a latest real estate fraud, the Satara Police Station has registered a case, on Monday, against three women and five property agents for allegedly cheating a Beed-based businessman of ₹2.89 crore by selling him land that did not actually exist on the ground and had already been plotted and sold earlier, while falsely claiming ownership based on revenue records (7/12 extract).

The accused have been identified as Manjiri Alok Chaudhary, Swapna Vidyadhar Badiganwar, Mohini Dilbagsingh, Javed Khan Noor Khan Pathan, Suresh Sitaram Ingle (partner of Maitrey Plotting Centre), Badrinarayan Nagorao Kare, Sahebrao Kachru Ghuge and Baburao Anand Tathe. Meanwhile, the investigation has been transferred to the economic offences wing (EoW).

Ashok Chandmal Lodha, a native of Beed, is engaged in the land purchase and sale business. In 2023, Lodha and his partner Syed Nazir Syed Wazir (Beed) were searching for land in the city. Through agent Shaikh Rais Shaikh Rasool (of Satara village), they were informed that 103.55 R land from Gut No. 20 in the Satara area was available for sale. Rais later introduced them to the other accused.

At that time, Javed Pathan, Ingale, Kare, Ghuge and Tathe claimed that the land was owned by Manjiri, Swapna and Mohini. They also stated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the land had been executed on July 11, 2023. Accordingly, a deal worth ₹2.40 crore was finalised between the parties.

Deception continued until money was taken

On July 20, 2023, Ingale, Kare, Ghuge and Tathe issued an earnest money receipt on behalf of Maitrey Plotting Firm. Lodha paid ₹11 lakh in cash and ₹39 lakh by cheque at that time. A few days later, an additional ₹18 lakh was paid in Beed.

On April 18, 2024, the accused executed the sale deed for the 103.55 R land. On that occasion, Lodha paid cheques amounting to ₹1.61 crore. In addition, ₹35 lakh was spent on registration and stamp duty, and ₹25,000 on documentation.