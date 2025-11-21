Beed bypass residents plea for garbage-free environment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Residents have complained that the municipal corporation is regularly dumping filth and garbage on the roadside in the Balapur–Beed bypass area. Shockingly, this garbage is being piled up right next to the new hospital and medical college, putting the health of nearby patients and residents at serious risk.

Because of the daily dumping, a strong stench spreads throughout the area. The number of flies and mosquitoes has increased, creating a risk of infectious diseases.

Despite several complaints by local citizens, no concrete action has been taken. This negligent behaviour of the administration raises serious questions about the claims made under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Residents have warned that unless the municipal corporation immediately removes the garbage, cleans the area, and permanently stops dumping waste near the hospital, they will launch an intense protest.