Beed district is being maligned in terms of crime: Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Animal Husbandry, Environment and Climate Change minister Pankaja Munde today expressed concern over blaming Beed district regarding criminal activities.

“ It is nothing but maligning of the whole district led by female leaders like Keshar Kaku Kshirsagar, Dr Vimal Mundada, etc. I do not understand the intention of tagging Beed district with crime and maligning it. I have procured the data of crime ratio in other districts of Maharashtra as well which is on the higher side, ” said Pankaja Munde.

While speaking to the media persons after concluding her maiden meeting at the district collectorate, she said, “ There is a huge scope to do in the Environment and Animal Husbandry field. Hence this was the first meeting and we will see what more can we do in future.”

Referring to growing pollution in the state, the minister said, “ The pollution has become a global issue. However, the state will seek guidance from national and international experts and work on reducing air, sound, water and waste pollution. Making our state’s coastal line free from pollution is also on our agenda.”

In reply to a question about the ongoing controversies in Beed district and demand for resignation of the minister Dhananjay Munde, she said, “ The NCP (AP) chief Ajit Pawar has given the statement in this regard, therefore, it is not my purview to speak upon the issue which is other than my portfolio.”

Will question municipal corporation?

In reply to a question, Pankaja Munde said, “The municipal corporation/s will be questioned if they are not utilising the special funds granted to it/them including the disposal of legacy waste in the city. The river is the pride of the city, therefore, it should be conserved on utmost priority.”