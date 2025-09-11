Beed District Youth Festival inaugurated

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There is immense talent among students from villages. To provide them with opportunities, it was decided to organise a district-level youth festival. As a result, the participation of girls has also increased, and high-quality art is being presented,” remarked Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), at the inaugural ceremony of the Beed District Youth Festival being organised at MSP’s Mandal at R B Attal College (Gevrai, Beed) on Thursday.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that the Youth Festival should become a youth movement for the youth in rural areas. MLA Vijaysinh Pandit presided over the function. Director of the University’s Student Welfare Department Dr Kailas Ambhure, presented his views and guided the students. Management Council member adv Yogita Hoke Patil, College Development Committee members Deepak Atakre, adv Harishchandra Patil, Shantilal Pisal, and Dinesh Ghodke were present.

The introductory address for the inauguration ceremony was delivered by Dr Rajani Shikhare, Principal of Attal College. “From Beed district, 466 young artists took part, including 233 boys and 256 girls,” said Dr Kailas Ambhure.